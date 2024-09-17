CNN-News18 unveils special programming for elections in J&K and Haryana

New Delhi: CNN-News18 has unveiled special programming ‘Battle for the States’ for the pivotal Assembly Elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, commencing on September 18.

CNN-News18 aims to put a spotlight on the upcoming assembly elections from the battleground of Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana.

The special programming covers each phase of the polling and a ‘Poll of Polls’ analysis before the Counting Day. Adding to the mix, The Reporters Project, a special three-episode series, would be aired from Kashmir, followed by Jammu, and Haryana, highlighting the on-ground realities, key election issues, and public sentiment.

Smriti Mehra, CEO – English and Business News, Network18, said, “CNN-News18 is committed to delivering high-quality journalism, and this election season is no exception. Given our robust programming and experienced reporters on the ground, we are confident that the election coverage will resonate strongly with viewers, driving substantial engagement throughout the polling phases and on Counting Day.”

Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18 added, “As the first assembly polls following the recent Lok Sabha elections, the elections in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana hold significant importance in India’s current political landscape. We anticipate more viewers to tune in to witness how the political dynamics evolve in these regions. Our team is set to meticulously capture every nuance of this significant political event and provide sharp analysis to keep our audience informed every step of the way.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNDJRyTKcKc