CNN-News18 unveils programming line-up for US presidential elections

New Delhi: CNN-News18 has announced the programming lineup for its upcoming coverage of the US presidential elections, titled "Race for the White House."

The channel will provide 100 hours of continuous coverage starting November 4, 2024.

The general news channel has planned on-ground reporting from key geographies in the US, live updates, and in-depth analysis.

Its anchors will be reporting live from the US. While Zakka Jacob will be in Washington DC, presenting live bulletins at 8 PM, Akanksha Swarup will deliver news bulletins from New York City at 6 PM.

The discussions will touch upon the positions of presidential candidates on crucial issues, including ongoing global conflicts and economic unrest, offering a deep dive into the implications for global governance and covering key issues driving the elections, from economic policies to social justice movements.

CNN journalists such as Fareed Zakaria, Dana Bash, Jake Tapper, and Jim Acosta will offer their analysis and insights on the elections, which will help viewers understand the factors shaping American voter preferences and the impact of the outcome.

As part of its special programming, the channel will become the exclusive Indian broadcaster with access to CNN International Magic Wall which offers a detailed analysis of voting patterns and voter preference.

Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18, said, "Being part of the leading global news network, we have a clear advantage in delivering global insights that resonate with our audience. With direct access to CNN’s resources, including the iconic Magic Wall and a legacy of covering major international events like US and UK elections, we bring unmatched credibility and depth to our election coverage. Our viewers can rely on CNN-News18 for accurate, real-time analysis, making us India’s top choice for US election updates."

Smriti Mehra, CEO – English and Business News, Network18 added, "With CNN-News18’s special programming, we aim to set a new benchmark in international election coverage in India, offering viewers an immersive perspective on this pivotal global event. We are committed to delivering real-time developments and insights that could shape the future of US-India relations, providing our audience with access to the unfolding events like never before."