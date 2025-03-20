CNN-News18 unveils enhanced viewer experience

New Delhi: CNN-News18 on Thursday unveiled a visually immersive and clutter-breaking experience aimed at prioritising impactful storytelling through less text and more visuals.

The news channel’s refreshed aesthetics introduce a cleaner, sleeker look, designed to provide a superior on-screen experience to viewers.

The flagship English news channel from Network18 said the new look celebrates its position as India’s undisputed No.1 English news channel for three consecutive years, consistently leading the BARC ratings.

“This milestone not only reinforces the channel’s dominance in the news landscape but also reflects its commitment to journalism that is authentic, objective and credible,” it said in a press statement.

The new screen architecture also breaks down the traditional barriers between television and digital. Rooted in the philosophy of ‘One Screen, One Form, One Stream,’ every piece of content created is now inherently TV and digital-ready, ensuring a seamless transition across platforms.

The redesign brings a shift towards immersive, documentary-style reportage to elevate storytelling and live presentation. Aligned with global industry benchmarks, the refreshed appearance focuses on exclusivity, diversity, and in-depth research to showcase content that is both engaging and insightful.

“For three years in a row, CNN-News18 has remained number one without any breaks, an unprecedented achievement in the industry. It has maintained its winning streak by consistently outperforming key competitors like Republic TV, Times Now and India Today TV, securing the highest market share in the genre. (Source: BARC India | Mkt: India | TG: 2+ | Period: Wk. 12'22-10'25 | Market Share % | 5 channels considered),” the channel highlighted.

Smriti Mehra, CEO – English & Business News, Network18, said, “At Network18, we are driven by the belief that journalism should inform, empower, and inspire. This achievement is not just about numbers; it is about the trust our viewers place in us every day, year after year. The new, elevated viewing experience is our way of acknowledging their support and ensuring they receive the best-in-class news experience. We are confident that this transformation will strengthen our connection with both our audiences and advertisers.”

Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18, added, “Our editorial team’s focus on nuance over noise to deliver accurate, sharp, and compelling news coverage has been the driving force behind our leadership. The refreshed look is not only a visual upgrade but also a statement of our commitment to the evolving storytelling formats of today.”

In a world that is experiencing groundbreaking shifts, CNN-News18 said it has remained steadfast in its pursuit of facts, cutting through the noise to offer clarity.

“The channel has established itself as the go-to source for viewers who think beyond the headlines, delivering sharp analysis and deep insights into complex issues. CNN-News18’s success is powered by a team of seasoned journalists and anchors known for their expertise and credibility. With prominent names such as Zakka Jacob, Anand Narasimhan and Rahul Shivshankar, the channel continues to deliver high-impact journalism, making it the go-to source for breaking news and incisive analysis,” the channel said.

By integrating television and digital storytelling, CNN-News18 said it is setting a new benchmark in news presentation, ensuring its content is future-ready, visually dynamic, and more engaging than ever before.