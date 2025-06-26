CNN-News18 Town Hall returns with special defence-focused edition

New Delhi: CNN-News18’s Town Hall is set to return on Saturday, 28 June, with a special edition centred around defence. Titled The Defence Edition, the event will focus on India’s evolving national security landscape and the country’s strides in defence self-reliance.

Themed ‘Borders to Business – The Strength of Bharat’, the edition aims to spotlight the contributions of India’s armed forces, technological advancements, and the broader defence ecosystem. The platform will host a series of panel discussions and keynote addresses, bringing together senior military personnel, policymakers, and industry leaders.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC), will open the session with a discussion on ‘The Age of Modern Warfare’, addressing the shifting dynamics of conflict and India’s preparedness.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh will speak on ‘Forging India’s Defence Independence’, highlighting strategic directions to boost indigenous manufacturing in the sector.

Another session, ‘From Sindoor to Seema’, will feature women officers including Neha Bhandari, Assistant Commandant of the Border Security Force, reflecting on their experiences during Operation Sindoor.

Former Principal Adviser to the Ministry of Defence, Lt. Gen Vinod G. Khandare (Retd.), and Dr Sudhir Mishra, DRDO Chair and former Director General of DRDO, will discuss India’s growing role in the global defence supply chain under the theme ‘Made in India, Made for World’.

Technological innovation will be a key focus in ‘Defence Aatmanirbharta: Opportunities Ahead’, presented by Dr B.K. Das, Director General (Electronics & Communication System), DRDO.

The private sector’s role in strengthening India’s defence sector will also be explored. Speakers including Maj Gen Vishal Saxena (Retd.) of ideaForge, Smit Shah of the Drone Federation of India, Maj Gen Indrabalan (R), Military Technology Advisor, Amber Wings & The ePlane Company and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retd.) will share perspectives in ‘Catalysing Indigenous Defence’.

Smriti Mehra, CEO – English & Business News, Network18, said, “CNN-News18 has been India’s No.1 English news channel for more than three years now, and that’s a reflection of our dedication to impactful journalism and meaningful dialogue. With the Defence Edition of CNN-News18 Town Hall, we’re bringing together some of the sharpest minds in the field, leaders and experts to discuss the strength and resilience of our armed forces and the success of Operation Sindoor. I am sure that the thematic discussions will offer deep insights into the evolving narrative of India’s national security.”

Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor at CNN-News18, added, “India has demonstrated immense resilience and capability during Operation Sindoor, and as conflicts unfold around the world, this dialogue is crucial to understand our position and priorities. The upcoming CNN-News18 Town Hall edition will honour the valour of our armed forces and ignite meaningful conversations on how India is securing its future, from borders to business, at a time when national security and self-reliance are central to India’s growth story.”

The event will be broadcast live on CNN-News18 TV, CTV, and YouTube from 3 PM onwards on June 28.