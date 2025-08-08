CNN-News18 takes 10X lead over NDTV 24x7 during peak news hours

New Delhi: According to BARC India viewership data for the latest week, CNN-News18’s relative share was 10 times higher than that of NDTV 24x7 during peak news hours between 7 PM and 12 AM.

“CNN-News18 has solidified its position as the top English news channel by securing significant leadership during peak news hours, far ahead of its competitors. The channel has outperformed all competitors combined and stands tall as the undisputed leader in the English news business,” the channel said.

CNN-News18 maintains its dominance in the English news segment with a market share of 72.5%, comfortably exceeding the combined market share of its competitors during key news hours. Its closest competitors include Times Now at 17.9% and NDTV 24x7 at 7.4%. (Source: BARC India | Mkt: 10L+ | TG: 22-40 Male | Period: Wk 27’25-30’25 (19:00–24:00 Hrs) | Market Share % Bases AMA’000 | Top 5 channels considered)

CNN-News18’s relative share during peak news hours was four times that of Times Now, and 10 times that of NDTV 24x7.

“The latest figures highlight the viewers’ trust in CNN-News18’s citizen-first approach and its accurate, credible, and fearless journalism. Time and again, audiences have responded by tuning in to the channel during peak news hours, especially for coverage on matters of national importance. These numbers clearly reflect that, when it comes to news that truly matters to the nation, India chooses CNN-News18 as its most trusted source,” the channel said.

Along with key news hours, CNN-News18 continues its overall leadership in the English news genre. The channel has firmly established itself as the undisputed leader, maintaining a commanding 60% lead over Times Now and a remarkable 102% lead over NDTV. (Source: BARC India | Market: India | TG: All India (U+R) 15+ | Period: AVG Week 30’25 | Market Share %).