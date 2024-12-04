CNN-News18 returns with the 14th edition of Indian of the Year awards

New Delhi: CNN-News18 has returned with the 14th edition of its flagship awards platform, Indian of the Year (IOTY).

IOTY celebrates the exceptional achievements of Indians who inspire the world through their triumphs. In recent editions, Shah Rukh Khan, Neeraj Chopra, and Virat Kohli have won the coveted title of Indian of the Year.

CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2024 awards are set to honor individuals in seven categories: Entertainment, Sports, Rising Sports Star, Youth Icon, Business, Climate Warrior, and Social Change. Each category includes five nominees whose work in the past year has made a significant impact, reaching new heights and inspiring future generations.

In the Sports category, nominees include India’s Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale, PR Sreejesh and cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana. The Rising Sports Stars category has Aman Sehrawat, D Gukesh, Abhishek Sharma, Shafali Verma and Sarabjot Singh as the nominees.

The nominees in the entertainment category include Shraddha Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Fahadh Faasil, and the Laapata Ladies team. The Youth Icon category features Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Nikhil Kamath, Nancy Tyagi and Jaya Kishori. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj, Team HAL and Apollo Hospitals JMD Dr Sangita Reddy are nominated in the Business Category.

In the Climate Warrior Category, UNICEF India's Youth Advocate Vinisha Umashankar, Climate Change Activist Hina Saifi, Sustainability Activist Soumya Ranjan Biswal, Environmentalist Chami Murmu and Entrepreneur Kriti Tula are nominated. The Social Change category includes nominees such as Women in Cinema Collective, Social Activists Tatwashil Kamble & Ashok Tangade, Singer and Philanthropist Palak Muchhal, and change makers Adhik Kadam and Laljibhai Prajapati.

The jury for this edition comprises environmental activist Afroze Shah, Former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve and Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India Indu Malhotra.

Smriti Mehra, CEO – English & Business News, Network18, said, “CNN-News18 Indian of the Year is a marquee recognition that resonates deeply with audiences across the country. Its immense popularity stems from a legacy of celebrating excellence, making it a trusted platform that not only inspires viewers but also delivers unmatched value to brands that associate with it."

Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18, added, “Built on the success of its past blockbuster editions, Indian of the Year has cemented its place as India’s premier recognition platform. With a history of honouring icons who define the nation’s spirit, this edition promises to elevate the legacy, showcasing stories that continue to inspire and unite."

The selection process will be a mix of both jury and public voting, with 50% of the decision-making power given to the audience and the remaining 50% entrusted to the jury, striking a balance between the collective choice of the masses and the discerning eye of the experts.

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is the Presenting Partner and Reliance Industries is the Associate Partner for this edition of CNN-News18 Indian of the Year.

The voting process and jury round will culminate in a grand finale where the winners will be revealed and honoured.

To vote for your favourite nominee, please visit www.indianoftheyear.com