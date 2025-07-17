CNN-News18 retains leadership in English news genre in 15+ TG

New Delhi: CNN-News18 has maintained its lead position in the English news segment, staying ahead by an impressive 70% over Times Now and 59% over NDTV 24x7, according to the latest data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC)

As per the latest BARC data, CNN-News18 outperformed its competitors with a market share of 33.7%, whereas NDTV 24x7 stood at 21.2%, and Times Now is at 19.8%. Source: BARC India | Mkt: India | TG: 15+ AB | Period: Wk 27'25)| Market Share%.

CNN-News18 said the latest BARC data reflects its dominance in the English news genre, where it has been India’s No. 1 English news channel for more than three years now.

To ensure that the content and presentation of CNN-News18 remain unique and far ahead of its competition, the network has invested heavily in both technology and editorial resources.

Recently, CNN-News18 unveiled a refreshed look that emphasises storytelling with fewer words and more visuals. Its new screen design, based on the philosophy of ‘One Screen, One Form, One Stream,’ seamlessly integrates TV and digital content for a superior viewer experience across platforms.