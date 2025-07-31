CNN-News18 remains undisputed leader of English News genre

New Delhi: According to the latest data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), CNN-News18 continues to dominate the English news genre, maintaining a strong lead of 179% ahead of Times Now and 79% ahead of NDTV.

As per the latest data, CNN-News18 has outperformed its competitors, NDTV 24x7 and Times Now, with a market share of 41%. The market share of NDTV 24x7 stood at 22.9%, while Times Now stayed at just 14.7%. (Source: BARC India | Market: India | TG: 2+ | Period: AVG Wk 29’25 |Market share%)

With a consistent lead over its competitors, CNN-News18 has remained the undisputed leader of the English news genre.

CNN-News18 has always been the voice of the people, bringing major public issues to the forefront. Adding to its commitment is the latest initiative, #SaveOurCities, because We The People deserve better.

CNN-News18’s #SaveOurCities campaign asks the tough questions: Flooded roads, traffic chaos, potholes, piles of garbage, drainage failures, crumbling infrastructure, same problems, every monsoon.

Speaking about CNN News18’s No.1 position and its latest initiative, Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor of CNN News18, said, “CNN-News18 has been No.1 for the last three years now. There is no competition anywhere close to us, even in the latest BARC data. The gap between the No.1 and No.2 players is wide, and I believe this is a strong affirmation of our journalism. We put citizens’ concerns first and bring their issues and concerns to the forefront. For example, our latest initiative, #SaveOurCities, focuses on the monsoon season in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, where urban infrastructure is completely failing with overflowing drains and flooded roads. This is the story of urban India, and urban India is tuning in to CNN-News18 to watch stories like these.”

“We are very happy with our journalism, the kind of story we do, and we are delighted that our viewers are accepting this. The numbers reflected in the BARC ratings, where we continue to hold the No.1 spot, are proof of that,” he added.