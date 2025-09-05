CNN-News18 remains No.1 English news channel in 15+ age group

New Delhi: CNN-News18 remained the undisputed champion of the English news genre, according to the latest BARC data.

The viewership data for Week 34 puts CNN-News18 at the top in the English news segment, leaving its immediate rivals, NDTV 24x7 and Times Now, significantly behind.

According to the data, CNN-News18 is 66% ahead of NDTV 24x7 and 145% ahead of Times Now.

CNN-News18 maintained its lead with a 43.2% market share, while its competitors, NDTV 24x7 and Times Now, stayed at 26% and 17.6%, respectively. (Source: BARC India | Mkt: India | TG: 15+ | Wk 34’25 | Top 5 Channels considered | Market Share % Basis AMA’000)

During the last four weeks, CNN-News18 maintained its lead with a 42.1% market share, while its competitors, NDTV 24x7 and Times Now, stayed at 26.1% and 17.3%, respectively. (Source: BARC India | Mkt: India | TG: 15+ | Wk 31’25 - 34’25 | Top 5 Channels considered | Market Share % Basis AMA’000)

According to the data, CNN-News18 is 61% ahead of NDTV 24x7 and 143% ahead of Times Now, confirming that when it comes to clutter-free, noise-free, credible news, CNN-News18 is India’s go-to channel.