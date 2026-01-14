New Delhi: As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) prepares for elections on January 15, CNN-News18 has announced a special election coverage programme titled ‘Ballot Maximum City’. The initiative brings together the channel’s anchors, editors, and reporters to provide detailed reporting on one of the city’s most significant civic polls.

The BMC oversees the city’s infrastructure, public health, transport, and urban governance. The 2026 elections, the first in eight years, come amid shifting political alignments and heightened voter expectations.

The programming includes short segments under ‘Ballot Maximum City’ that follow political leaders across the city, offering insights into campaigns, party strategies, and voter engagement. Key figures featured include Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Aaditya Thackeray, Varun Sardesai, and Praful Patel.

The voter perspective is central to the coverage through the ‘Reporters Project’, a ground-level docu-series in which CNN-News18 journalists visit key wards to assess voter sentiment. The first episode focuses on citizen expectations and civic concerns, while the second examines campaign dynamics, including the potential impact of the Uddhav-Raj Thackeray reunion on the elections.

‘Mumbai Local’ offers candid conversations with local personalities and celebrities, including Milind Deora, Shobha De, Priya Dutt, Vivek Agnihotri, and Malhar Kamble, who share their views on the city’s evolution and social landscape.

The coverage will peak with a one-hour live special, ‘Mumbai 60’, airing on January 14 at 5 PM, which will focus on ward-level issues and last-minute developments. On polling day, January 15, CNN-News18 will provide continuous reporting from polling booths, concluding with Counting Day coverage on January 16 from 7 AM onwards, including analysis from anchors and experts along with live updates from the ground.

Rahul Shivshankar, Editorial Affairs Director, CNN-News18, said, “Our focus with this coverage is on the voter. By reporting from the wards, listening to citizens, and closely tracking the campaigns, we present a nuanced, issue-based narrative that truly captures Mumbai’s electoral pulse.”

Smriti Mehra, CEO, English & Business News, said, “The BMC elections are critical to the future of Mumbai, and our endeavour with ‘Ballot Maximum City’ is to go beyond headlines and soundbites. As India’s number one English news channel, backed by the best editorial team, we are committed to bringing viewers credible, on-ground journalism that reflects the real concerns of citizens, important leaders, and stakeholders shaping Mumbai’s civic future.”