CNN cuts 100 jobs; expand focus on its digital subscription offerings

Delhi: According to media reports, CNN is cutting 100 positions as it expands digital subscription offerings beyond its cable TV base.

CNN Chairman Mark Thompson announced the move in a memo, emphasising a shift towards digital products, including a new subscription service on CNN.com by year's end.

The push aims to monetise digital content, contrasting with traditional TV ad revenue. The strategy responds to changing viewer habits, favouring streaming over pay TV.

Thompson highlighted plans to innovate in consumer advice and health content, amidst ongoing industry challenges.