CNBC-TV18’s ‘Future. Female. Forward.’ College Connect Series concludes first edition

Delhi: CNBC-TV18 ‘Future. Female. Forward.’ College Connect program, presented by HSBC India, concluded the first chapter at the IIT Delhi Campus on August 3, 2024.

The event was commenced by a welcome address by Shereen Bhan, CNBC-TV18's Managing Editor. She said, “It is no secret that the privilege to dream is often constrained by our circumstances by caste, class, and access to capital. These barriers are even more daunting for women, who face societal constructs and biases. Yet, from my experience and from listening to some of the world’s most celebrated leaders, one thing is clear, we must not be prisoners of our circumstances. CNBC-TV18 Future. Female. Forward College Connect Series is not just about promoting gender parity; but training next- generation leaders to tackle complex societal and business challenges, it’s about better representation of women across all spheres. As women, we can create history, challenge stereotypes, and, most importantly, be the architects of our futures.”

Following the opening remarks, a keynote address was delivered by Hitendra Dave, CEO of HSBC India, where he spoke to the students on the importance of keeping their entrepreneurial spirit alive and why it is vital to keep innovating oneself. He stated, “Opportunities come more often to those who are prepared rather than those who merely wait for them. The IT sector has nurtured many entrepreneurs, and if you have an entrepreneurial spirit, keep that fire alive. Some of the most remarkable leaders globally—whether in politics, sports, or business—stand out due to their hunger for success, no matter their age, wealth, or past accomplishments. The country needs innovators who can create jobs and wealth and inspire others. Don't settle for the safer path; pursue your entrepreneurial ambitions.”

An address on ‘Parity Starts at Home’ by Angelie Multani, Dean - Diversity and Inclusion, IIT Delhi was followed by a talk by Pooja Sharma Goyal, CEO, The Udaiti Foundation where she shared some insights on the current women representation across sectors such as healthcare, IT, consumer services, and banking.

The event continued with a fireside chat on ‘Revolutionising Gig Work for Women: The Urban Company Way’ featuring Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder and CEO of Urban Company. He shared his insights, saying, “Enabling equal participation of women in the workforce isn't just the right thing to do—it's a smart business decision. Women make the majority of the consumer decisions, especially in home services, without a strong female presence, you'll struggle to truly understand and meet your customers' needs. As entrepreneurs, it's important to ensure women are well-represented across all levels, from the gig workforce to leadership roles, to drive both empathy and effectiveness in business strategy. By striving for higher female representation, especially in leadership, we are not only meeting business needs but also setting a standard for a supportive, inclusive workplace that attracts and retains talent.”

The chat was followed by a panel discussion on ‘Clutter Breakers: The Power of Deep Tech,’ featuring Seema Goel, Vice-President, HCLTech; Anuradha Acharya, CEO, MapMyGenome; Neha Singh, Founder, Chairperson & MD, Tracxn; and Saraniya P, Vehicle Director, Agnibaan SOrTeD.

Speaking on her experience, Goel said, "Over the years, I have practised four things. First, embrace and believe in your strengths—your technical knowledge and unique perspective are the bedrock of innovation. The second thing is networking. Network with people you come across, share your ideas, and express them. The third thing is to keep learning. Our industry is about change, and there is a lot of innovation happening every day. Sometimes, it is impossible to catch up and do everything, so keep learning. Wherever there is an opportunity, learn from it. Lastly, don't get disheartened by failure; it will happen, view failures as learning experiences, use them to refine your approach, and move forward with greater insight and determination.”

Speaking about her experience, Saraniya P said, "On the day we launched Agnibaan Sub-Orbital Technology Demonstrator (SOrTeD), we didn't have any life gear. And then when we saw the flight flying just the way we wanted it to fly, it was such a relief. The number of times we do this, we come back stronger with solutions for what we need to do right. There were several countdowns, but every time the team was like, 'Let's do it.' At every step and setback, they were always trying for the best, consistently innovating and executing with precision.”

The event transitioned into a talk by Punit Goyal, Co-Founder of BluSmart which was followed by a collaborative ‘Ask Me Anything’ session. The evening continued with a fireside chat on ‘India - The Economic Powerhouse’ with KV Subramaniam, Formed CEA and MD, IMF. He said "The resilience and skills that women bring are invaluable, both in individual businesses and to the broader economy. Through the generations—from my mother to my wife, and now my daughter—I've gained a deep appreciation for the unique perspectives and strength women offer. As we encounter a growing array of economic and social shocks over the next 20-25 years, building resilience will become increasingly crucial. Women not only exemplify this trait, but they also inspire others to develop it. Lastly, achieving a 40-45% labour force participation rate for women would be a significant step forward, helping to build a more resilient and inclusive economy."

The evening concluded with an address on ‘Bridging the Gender Gap’ by Nirat Ray, Assistant Professor- Department of Materials Science and Engineering, IIT Delhi. The event concluded with a Q&A session and an open house.