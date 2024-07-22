CNBC-TV18 unveils union budget coverage under theme ‘Go For Growth’

Delhi: CNBC-TV18, in its 25th year, brings coverage of the Union Budget post-elections under its theme "Go for Growth.”

The channel's ‘CNBC-TV18 Budget Box – Share Your Budget Wishlist for the FM’ initiative aims to provide a platform for citizens to express their hopes for Budget 2024, with this Budget Box having travelled to multiple locations in Mumbai and Delhi across malls, PVR cinema halls, colleges and convenience stores such as 7/11 to engage viewers in real-time.

The Budget Box was also available virtually on the CNBC-TV18 website to allow social media followers to share their wishlist for the Budget. CNBC-TV18 also released an AR filter. The company’s release revealed that their initiatives garnered over 3000 responses as part of the audiences’ budget wishlist from demographics across cities and these inputs will be presented to the Finance Minister.



The channel launched CNBC-TV18's Budget Buddy, an AI-powered tool that aims to simplify Union Budget jargon and concepts.



In terms of their programming, the channel aims to identify the issues the government needs to address with shows such as the Budget Countdown series and Budget Townhall.

The comprehensive Budget Day reportage will feature Ramesh Damani (Market Veteran); Raamdeo Agrawal (Motilal Oswal); Neelkanth Mishra; Ridham Desai (Morgan Stanley), Mahesh Nandurkar (Jefferies), Nilesh Shah (Kotak Mahindra AMC), Prashant Jain (3P Investment Managers), Samir Arora (Helios Capital), Prashant Khemka (White Oak Capital), Madhu Kela (Market Veteran), Sunil Singhania (Abakkus Asset Manager), Nilesh Shah (Envision Capital), Gautam Duggad (Motilal Oswal), Gautam Trivedi (Nepean Capital) and Dharmesh Mehta (Axis Capital) under the Budget Market Masters. It will also feature people from India Inc., such as Anish Shah (Mahindra and Mahindra), Suneeta Reddy (Apollo Hospitals), Anant Goenka (CEAT), and Ashishkumar Chauhan (NSE), as well as global voices such as Christopher Woods of Jefferies and Arvind Sanger (Geosphere Capital Management) to share the FII view.

Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18, said, “For 25 years, CNBC-TV18 has been at the forefront of Union Budget coverage, providing IN-DEPTH analysis in real time. This year, marks the first post-election budget of the third term of the Modi Government, and we remain committed to inform, educate, and engage the masses nationwide, offering a comprehensive understanding of how the budget will impact the country's economic landscape. Another key aspect of our budget coverage is the involvement of over 100 experts from various sectors. These experts come from different industries and bring a wealth of knowledge along with unique insights and perspectives. We meticulously curate a list of influential opinion makers, both domestic and international, to join our coverage. This approach ensures that we provide diverse and informed viewpoints on the budget. Our Budget Box initiative further amplifies public expectations, reinforcing our role as a bridge between policymakers and the public. We will also mark the budget by ringing the Budget Bell at the National Stock Exchange, in the presence of some of the most influential market makers. By breaking down policy announcements and their implications for various industries in real-time, we ensure our viewers grasp the full significance of the budget’s provisions.”

Smriti Mehra, CEO, Business News, Network18, added, “As the leading brand in business and financial news, our programming offers a 360-degree view of the budget with diverse opinions, analysis, and insights. Our goal is to decode its impact on industries and individuals, ensuring everyone understands its significance. Since the last 25 years, we're committed to providing the information needed for informed financial decisions, with CNBC-TV18’s seamless multi-platform offerings available on TV, our website, YouTube and social platforms. We've also launched the CNBC-TV18 Budget Buddy, an AI-powered chatbot that helps users breakdown complex jargons related to the budget and understand it better. We would also like to thank our partners such as FICCI and CII as well as Life Insurance Corporation of India, Mahindra XUV 700 and Kalyani Ferresta, for their support and contribution towards making the CNBC-TV18 Budget programming a resounding success.”