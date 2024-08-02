CNBC-TV18 to host ‘Future. Female. Forward-A Women’s Collective’ on Aug 3

New Delhi: CNBC-TV18 has launched the 'Future Female Forward - A Women’s Collective,' presented by HSBC India, aimed at bridging gender parity gaps in the workforce.

This initiative includes the introduction of the 'College Connect Series', a program designed to converse with and nurture students. These series aims to empower changemakers by equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and perspectives needed to foster more inclusive and diverse workplaces.

The inaugural event of College Connect will be held at the IIT Delhi campus on August 3, 2024, starting at 3:00 PM.

IIT alumni such as KV Subramanian, Former CEA, and ED, IMF; Abhiraj Bhal, CEO, Urban Company; Saraniya P, Vehicle Director, Agnibaan SOrTeD; Anuradha Acharya, CEO, MapmyGenome; Neha Singh, Founder, Chairperson and Managing Director, Tracxn will be speaking to the students.

The event will also feature Hitendra Dave, CEO of HSBC India; Seema Goel, Vice President, HCLTech; Punit Goyal, Co-Founder of BluSmart; and Saraniya P, Vehicle Director, Agnibaan SOrTeD.

The event will commence with an opening address by Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor of CNBC-TV18, who will set the context for the day's discussions. This will be followed by a keynote address by Dave who will highlight the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The program will then feature a fireside chat with Bhal exploring how Urban Company has given opportunities of Gig work for women and the role of innovation in business. This will be followed by a talk by Punit Goyal, Co-Founder of BluSmart, where he will share how BluSmart has scripted a mobility story in the field, culminating in an 'Ask Me Anything' session, allowing students to engage directly with him.

A panel discussion titled ‘Clutter Breakers: Women Scripting a New Success Story’ will feature Goel, Acharya, Singh and Saraniya P. This session will focus on the achievements and challenges of these women leaders and the power of deep tech. This would be followed by a fireside chat with Subramanian on his latest book ‘India – The Economic Powerhouse’. The event will conclude with a Q&A session.

Talking about the initiative, Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18, said, “With the launch of the College Connect Series, under Future. Female. Forward we are taking a meaningful step towards connecting the leaders of today with the leaders of tomorrow – with the hope of driving conversations around building a diverse, inclusive workforce driven by the quest to deliver on excellence. This series celebrates the resilience and innovation of tomorrow's trailblazers”

Dave, CEO, HSBC India, elaborated, "At HSBC, we believe diverse perspectives drive innovation and success and we remain committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace that reflects the communities we serve. The College Connect series, part of “Future. Female. Forward - The Women’s Collective”, is our attempt to empower the next generation of leaders to build a more equitable future. By prioritizing inclusivity and equity, we can unlock a brighter future for all and create a society where all voices are valued and empowered.”

Smriti Mehra, CEO of Business News, Network18, said, "We believe that addressing and nurturing students who are the leaders of the future will foster inclusive and diverse workplaces, promote equal opportunities, and prepare them to address complex societal and business challenges. CNBC-TV18 has always been at the forefront of promoting gender equality, and through the College Connect Series, we aim to address the transformative impact of diverse leadership. Our sessions will explore the personal and professional journeys of these remarkable leaders, offering invaluable insights and inspiration for the student attendees. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to nurturing the next generation of inclusive and forward-thinking business leaders."

CNBC-TV18’s Future Female Forward – The Women’s Collective is proudly presented by HSBC India, along with HCLTech, ITC, FedEx, Reliance Industries and FICCI as partners.

The event will be broadcast on CNBC-TV18 and CNCBTV18.com on August 3, 3.00pm onwards.