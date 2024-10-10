CNBC-TV18 to celebrate silver jubilee with inaugural Global Leadership Summit

New Delhi: CNBC-TV18 will mark its 25th anniversary with the inaugural edition of the Global Leadership Summit (GLS), presented by HSBC India and co-presented by Embassy REIT.

The flagship summit is scheduled to take place at the Jio Convention Centre, BKC in Mumbai on November 14, 2024.



The CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit will bring together a curated gathering of India’s influential voices from government, corporates, markets, and other sectors. It’s designed to foster a dialogue that inspires, informs, and influences the future direction of India’s economy and business environment.



The summit attendees include Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, GoI; Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India; Deepak Parekh, Former Chairman, HDFC; Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, Reliance Foundation; Falguni Nayar, CEO, Nykaa; Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, Wipro; Narayana Murthy, Founder & Former Chairperson, Infosys; John Chambers, Chairman Emeritus, Cisco; William Dalrymple, Historian & Author; Prem Watsa, Chairman & CEO; Fairfax Financial Holdings; Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India; Sajjan Jindal, Chairman & MD, JSW Group; Dr. Anish Shah, Group CEO and MD, Mahindra Group; Uday Kotak, Founder & Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Thomas Bach, President, International Olympic Committee; Pieter Elbers, CEO, Indigo; Gautam Kumra, Asia Chairman, McKinsey & Company among others.

Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 said, " The CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit is not only a celebration of our 25-year journey but a future-focused platform designed to curate ideas to realise India’s aspiration of becoming a developed economy. By assembling some of the world’s most accomplished leaders, we aim to spark meaningful dialogues that will identify priorities for both the Govt and the Private sector to deliver on high quality, consistent and equitable growth. We believe leadership is not just about protecting the past but also attacking the future and that is what we wish to focus on at the Global Leadership Summit”

Adding her perspective, Smriti Mehra, CEO, English & Business News, Network18, said, "Only a select few brands can claim the privilege of leading their industry for 25 years. At CNBC-TV18, we are proud to celebrate this remarkable journey of excellence. To commemorate this milestone, we are hosting the Global Leadership Summit—an unparalleled event where the brightest minds from India and across the globe will converge to shape the future and redefine the path of progress."

