CNBC-TV18 leads Budget Day viewership with 83.5% share during FM’s speech: BARC

New Delhi: CNBC-TV18 led the business news genre on Union Budget Day, with BARC India data showing the channel taking an 83.5 per cent market share during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech window on February 1.

The channel’s share was measured for 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, Week 5’26, for the 22+ AB M cohort, with three channels considered in the genre universe, as per the BARC India extract shared by the network.

The leadership extended beyond the speech. During key market hours through the week, CNBC-TV18 posted an 84.9 per cent market share in 10L+ markets, for Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Week 5’26, for 22+ AB M, with three channels considered, as per the same BARC cut.

For the full 24-hour Budget Day cycle on February 1, CNBC-TV18 reported a 75 per cent market share for Market: India, TG: 22+ AB M, Week 5’26, with three channels considered.

CNBC-TV18 completes 26 years this year and continues to position its Budget Day programming around live market coverage, analysis-led shows and real-time reaction from corporate leaders and market participants.