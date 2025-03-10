CNBC-TV18 launches Future. Female. Forward season 3

New Delhi: CNBC-TV18 has launched the third edition of HSBC presents Future. Female. Forward – The Women’s Collective, co-presented by Cognizant.

The event will take place on March 10, 2025, at St. Regis, Mumbai. The theme of this year’s event is #PathToPeak.

In the event, the Future Female Forward Close the Gender Gap Charter, a pledge from organisations to create workplaces that enable women to succeed, will also be launched.

The Close the Gap Index powered by knowledge partner, The Udaiti Foundation, will be featured as well.

The summit’s speaker lineup includes Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India; Rajesh Varrier, EVP, Global Head of Operations, Chairman and MD, Cognizant India; Prabha Narasimhan, MD, Colgate Palmolive India; Vartika Shukla, Chairman and MD, EIL; Ashish Dhawan, Founder and CEO, Convergence Foundation; Rajesh Jejurikar, ED and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), Mahindra Group; Ameera Shah, MD, Metropolis Healthcare; and Pooja Sharma Goyal, Founding CEO, The Udaiti Foundation.

A chat with designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee on gender representation in creative industries will also be showcased. Additionally, clinical psychologist Dr Shefali Tsabary, and Tara Singh Vachani, Founder, Antara Senior Care, will engage in a dialogue on mindset, success and self-transformation.

The summit will also recognise women through the FFF Icons felicitation.

Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18, said, “At CNBC-TV18, we believe in turning ideas into action. Future. Female. Forward has grown into a movement that not only highlights the challenges women face in the workplace but also fosters meaningful change through collaboration and accountability. This year, we take a step further with initiatives like the Close the Gender Gap Charter, encouraging organisations to go beyond intent and drive real impact. By spotlighting solutions and inspiring accountability, we are setting the foundation for a more inclusive and equitable corporate landscape.”

Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India, emphasised, "Embracing diversity and inclusion is not merely about upholding ideals—it's about fostering an environment where innovation and growth are powered by a multitude of perspectives. At HSBC India, we prioritise gender representation as a cornerstone of our ethos. The Future. Female. Forward Summit provides a pivotal platform for businesses to not only commit but also to actively construct inclusive workplaces where every individual has the opportunity to excel."

Smriti Mehra, CEO, Business News, Network18, added, “Future. Female. Forward has always been about action. This season strengthens our commitment by bringing together industry pioneers who are not just advocating for change but also actively shaping the future of workplaces. The theme of Path to Peak is all about encouraging tangible steps that lead to lasting impact. By driving conversations that translate into real progress, we aim to create a future where inclusive workplaces are the norm, not the exception”

Rajesh Varrier, EVP, Global Head of Operations, Chairman and MD, Cognizant India, said, “Bridging the gender gap is a collective effort that requires commitment from businesses, policymakers, and leaders. At Cognizant, we recognise the role of inclusive leadership in shaping the future of work. Future. Female. Forward has been instrumental in driving this dialogue, and with this season’s initiatives, we aim to create a more empowering ecosystem for talent to thrive.”

The event will be live on March 10 from 5:30 PM onwards, exclusively on CNBC-TV18, CNBCTV18.com, and CNBC-TV18’s YouTube channel.