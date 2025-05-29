CNBC-TV18 launches 'CNBC-TV18 Prime' channel to deliver global business news with an Indian lens

New Delhi: CNBC TV18 has launched a new channel, CNBC-TV18 Prime, aimed at offering international business news coverage with a focus on Indian perspectives. Targeting CXOs, global decision-makers, and business leaders, the new platform intends to deliver data-driven analysis of international events while contextualising their implications for India’s economy.

Positioned at a time when global developments increasingly influence domestic business strategies, CNBC-TV18 Prime is structured to provide curated intelligence that aligns international trends with India’s economic priorities.

The channel is currently available on major DTH platforms including Tata Play, Dish TV, and d2h, as well as several cable operators such as DEN, Hathway, GTPL, SITI, and others. Its programming model follows a ‘follow-the-sun’ approach—starting with Asian markets, transitioning through India and Europe, and concluding with the U.S. markets—offering continuous market coverage and commentary throughout the day.

Among its flagship programmes is The Global Reset, hosted by Prashant Nair, which airs at 12:00 PM. The show explores the broader economic and structural forces impacting global markets, with a focus on their implications for India. The Global Lens, hosted by Parikshit Luthra, airs at 8:30 PM and examines key developments in foreign affairs and geopolitics, analysing how such events affect India’s position in the global arena. Another yet-to-be-named show will cover global market movements, commodity trends, and developments in alternative asset classes.

Speaking on the launch, Smriti Mehra, CEO of English and Business News at Network18, said, “With CNBC-TV18 Prime, we are building a platform that reflects the global ambitions of India’s business leaders. As Indian enterprises expand their presence on the world stage, there is a growing demand for intelligent, relevant, and actionable global coverage. CNBC-TV18 Prime goes beyond headlines to decode the implications of global developments for those who lead.”

The channel also features a mix of Indian anchors and international contributors, combining CNBC-TV18’s editorial experience with a broader global perspective. Exclusive interviews, in-depth market segments, and coverage of India’s evolving role in various sectors are part of its content lineup.

The launch adds to CNBC-TV18’s efforts to adapt to the changing consumption habits of Indian business audiences and provide reporting that aligns with a globally engaged viewership.