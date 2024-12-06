CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards to be held on Dec 7 in Mumbai

New Delhi: The CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards (IBLA), presented by Standard Chartered Bank, has returned for the 20th edition on December 7, 2024, in Mumbai.

With the theme ‘Leadership in Action’ taking centre stage, the awards celebrate individuals who embody conviction, innovation, and purposeful disruption. This year, IBLA brings together such visionary leaders, honouring their resilience, foresight, and ability to inspire transformative impact.

The awards evening will be a gathering of influential figures from the business, economic, policy and cultural spheres, such as Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India; Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India; KP Singh, Chairman Emeritus, DLF; Cyrus Poonawalla, Founder, Serum Institute of India, Babasaheb N. Kalyani, Chairman & MD, Bharat Forge; Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group; Vellayan Subbiah, Executive Vice-Chairman, Tube Investments of India (TII) and Chairman, Cholamandalam (Chola) Investment and Finance Company; Albinder Dhindsa, Founder, Blinkit; Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto; Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India; Zarin Daruwala, CEO, India & South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank; Indian Actor Rajkummar Rao; Ashok Vaswani, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank; KVS Manian, MD & CEO, Federal Bank; Jayant Acharya, Joint Managing Director & CEO, JSW Steel; Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Group; Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air and Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer, Serum Institute of India.

Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18, said, “IBLA is more than just an awards ceremony – it is a tribute to those who have not only envisioned change but have taken bold steps to turn it into reality. As we celebrate CNBC-TV18’s 25-year legacy in business news journalism, the 20th edition of IBLA marks a significant milestone in our journey of honouring leadership that drives transformation. The theme ‘Leadership in Action,’ reflects our enduring commitment to celebrating individuals who inspire generations and shape the future of our economy.”

Smriti Mehra, CEO - English & Business News, Network18, added, "Over the past two decades, IBLA has established itself as the definitive platform for recognising the visionary leaders who have been instrumental in shaping India’s economic growth. We deeply value our longstanding partnership with Standard Chartered Bank. Their continued support has been crucial in elevating the scale and prestige of this iconic event year after year.”