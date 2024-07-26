CNBC-TV18, HSBC India celebrate SMEs with SME Champion Awards

Delhi: CNBC-TV18 in collaboration with HSBC India, is set to host the finale of HSBC presents CNBC-TV18 SME Champion Awards. This event caps off a six-month initiative aimed at recognising and celebrating the achievements of India's Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The SME Champion Awards ceremony will unfold on July 26, 2024 in New Delhi, from 5:30 PM, recognising Indian SMEs across 15+ categories including Sustainability Practices, Digital Transformation, Export Promotion, Manufacturing, and Entrepreneurship, among others.

The ceremony will be graced by the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, GoI, as the guest of honour, alongside other guests including Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, DPIIT; T. Koshy, CEO and MD, ONDC; Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India and Ajay Sharma, MD and Head-Commercial Banking, HSBC India.

The SME Champion Awards’ jury comprises Rajnish Kumar, Former Chairperson, SBI and Jury members Atul Lall, VC and MD, Dixon Technologies India; Preeti Bajaj, CEO and MD, Luminous Power Technologies; Shradha Suri, CMD, Subros, and President, ACMA; Dinesh Kanabar, CEO, Dhruva Advisors; Girish Luthra, President, FICCI Confederation of MSMEs (FICCI-CMSME) and Chairman, Gujarat Enviro Protection and Infrastructure; Ashok Saigal, Co-Chairman, CII National MSME Council and MD, Frontier Technologies; Raghav Chandra, Ex-Secretary, GOI and Author and Founder, Consult; Chandrakant Salunkhe, Founder and President, SME Chamber of India; and Anju Srivastava-Founder, Wingreens World.

The company revealed that the winner selection was a three-step screening process, culminating in the final selection by the panel of jury members. EY served as the ‘Process Advisors’ for this initiative.

The evening will open with a performance by singer Usha Uthup, followed by a welcome address by Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18. Key addresses will be delivered by Hitendra Dave, CEO of HSBC India, and Ajay Sharma, MD and Head of Commercial Banking at HSBC India.

For the last six months, CNBC-TV18 and HSBC India have hosted masterclasses and workshops. The masterclass covered topics like ‘Navigating SME Export-Import in Global Landscape" and "Empowering SMEs for Sustainable Growth in Global Supply Chains.”

Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18, said, "The SME Champion Awards are a testament to the remarkable contributions of Indian SMEs, recognizing their pivotal role in driving economic growth and innovation across the nation. These enterprises are the backbone of our economy, driving innovation, creating employment opportunities, and fostering economic resilience. By celebrating and recognizing their achievements, we honor their hard work and inspire future generations of entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams and drive our nation's growth. Now is the moment to highlight these pioneers and recognize their pivotal contribution to India's economic development.”

Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India, stated, “At HSBC, we believe SMEs and start-ups are the true growth engine of our country. Supporting them isn’t just about meeting their financing needs, it’s also about fostering innovation, creating jobs and helping them meet their global aspirations. We recognize the pivotal role that India’s SME champions play in India’s growth story and are happy to celebrate their success.”