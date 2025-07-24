CNBC-TV18 hosts inaugural Prime Circle on India’s role amid global shifts

New Delhi: CNBC-TV18, in collaboration with HDFC Tru, recently hosted the debut edition of Prime Circle in Mumbai. The initiative brought together business leaders, policymakers, and global strategists to reflect on how India is navigating a period of heightened geopolitical and economic flux.

The event opened with a welcome note from CNBC-TV18’s Managing Editor Shereen Bhan, who underlined the network’s editorial focus on decoding complex macro developments for Indian audiences.

She said, “At CNBC-TV18 Prime, our goal is to cut through the noise and focus on what truly moves markets, not just headlines, but global shifts shaping India’s future. Whether it’s U.S. semiconductor policy, remilitarisation in Europe, or capital flows driven by geopolitics, we help decode what it means for Indian investors. With our global network and deep market expertise, Prime Circle is designed for leaders, founders, and fund managers seeking both insight and a competitive edge to stay ahead of the curve.”

The session ‘Re-imagined, Can Real Assets Outpace Equities’ featured Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Group, and Ankur Gupta, Global Deputy CIO at Brookfield. The conversation highlighted the increasing appeal of real assets, including real estate, logistics and infrastructure, as long-term alternatives amid market uncertainty.

George Yeo, Former Foreign Minister of Singapore, delivered a keynote address titled ‘Can India Rise Without Picking Sides’. He discussed India’s shifting diplomatic posture, balancing national interest with engagement across geopolitical blocs. Shyam Saran, Former Indian Foreign Secretary, spoke in a subsequent session on ‘Is Global Chaos the New Normal’.

He pointed to climate disruptions, trade protectionism and military build-ups as structural forces contributing to global instability, calling for diversified alliances and greater resilience in foreign policy.

Robert Rosenkranz, Chairman of Delphi Capital Management, drew on Stoic philosophy to outline principles for decision-making under pressure. In ‘Advice for the Exceptionally Ambitious’, he stressed the importance of emotional discipline and clarity of purpose for leaders managing through uncertainty.

Bain & Company Chair Manny Maceda addressed the changing global economic landscape in ‘The CEO Playbook for an Era of Hyper Change’. He said, “The world from 1990 to 2020 was shaped by global alignment, cheap capital, and advancing tech. But that era is over. We're now in a phase where national interests, cost pressures, and energy demands are rewriting the rules.

CEOs everywhere are cautious, many are waiting. But I believe this is the time to play offence. The next decade will reward those who do not want to wait by building resilient supply chains, adapting business models, and embracing the energy transition. India has a massive opportunity.

With its demographics, digital momentum, and a growing role in global manufacturing and clean energy, it’s positioned to be one of the top investable markets in the world. The shift is real, and this is the time to lead, not pause.”

Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO of HDFC Securities, spoke in the session ‘India’s Wealth Moment Amidst Global Uncertainty’, reflecting on the maturing profile of Indian investors. “I think what we are seeing today is the result of a long journey, Indian investors have matured, and there’s a lot more resilience now than ever before.

Over the last few decades, we have seen multiple market cycles, financial crises like 2008, and several domestic corrections. But through all of it, investors have stayed the course. They’ve developed the ability to stomach volatility and keep investing with a long-term view. That kind of mindset doesn’t form overnight; it comes from lived experience, and that’s what we’re benefiting from today.”

The evening concluded with a curated session by Sonal Holland.