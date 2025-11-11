New Delhi: CNBC-TV18 hosted the 2nd edition of its Global Leadership Summit on November 7, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, bringing together policymakers, corporate leaders, economists, technologists, founders, and cultural figures for discussions on “The India Advantage,” focusing on India’s role in a shifting global landscape.

Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor of CNBC-TV18, opened the summit, noting, “This summit is significant for many reasons. It marks CNBC-TV18's 26th anniversary of being India’s most trusted, most influential, and most loved business news brand. For 26 years, we have been the undisputed leader in business news, and we continue our art performance. Today, we’ve extended our dominance beyond television. CNBC-TV18 is now India’s largest business news brand online, with almost 5 million subscribers on YouTube, another 2.5 million on Twitter, 2.2 million on Facebook, and almost a million on Instagram.”

The summit included keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions covering topics from the economy, start-ups, and technology, to AI, real estate, and investment opportunities.

SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey said, “The Indian economy continues to demonstrate remarkable growth and resilience. Capital markets are not just a barometer of the economy, but central to the aspirations of Viksit Bharat. By putting out facts and watching how the market responds, we understood something fundamental: investors and the industry often see things differently, yet true growth comes only when both work together. Mutual funds have already tripled in the last five years, and as we double the 13 crore investor base, the benefits of scale must ultimately reach the investor. Our consultation papers are not conclusions; they are starting points. We don’t decide in isolation; we invite perspectives, weigh every argument, and only then arrive at balanced, well-informed decisions. Every point raised counts. Every word helps shape the outcome.”

Panel discussions explored India as a global investment destination, the integration of technology in business, space exploration, digital leadership, capital markets, and financialisation.

Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, said, “India’s growth story is evolving beyond expectations. What began as cautious optimism around 6% GDP growth is now approaching 7%, supported by resilient private CapEx and improving FDI inflows. The real success, however, lies in how policy reforms are reshaping competitiveness from rationalising taxes to strengthening the manufacturing base. Our focus must now shift from simply building domestically to positioning India as an essential player in global value chains. This means fostering sectors that can compete internationally while creating high-quality jobs at home. In essence, the next phase of India’s economic rise will depend on turning strategic resilience into global indispensability.”

Other speakers included S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, who said, “The government’s vision for AI is clear, we want innovation to take centre stage. India has a positive outlook on the impact of AI, and we give it room to flourish so its benefits reach every sector and citizen. Regulation will evolve as needed, guided by existing laws and emerging realities. It’s not about rushing to create a new AI regulator but about enabling growth responsibly. The expanded AI mission reflects this balance, fostering innovation while ensuring that India remains a key hub for global AI investment.”

Discussions also covered long-term planning, institutional collaboration, startups and unicorns, infrastructure priorities in Maharashtra, and the evolving role of technology-led inclusion. Shaktikanta Das, Principal Secretary-2 to the Prime Minister of India, said, “As the global order undergoes profound change, with multilateralism giving way to regional and bilateral arrangements, India stands out as a pillar of stability. Amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty, our economy remains steady, driven by structural reforms and strong domestic fundamentals. The journey toward becoming an advanced economy by 2047 is well underway, anchored in continuity, reform, and cooperation across states. Every challenge we face today is an opportunity to strengthen India’s position in a rapidly evolving global landscape.”

Cultural and sports leadership were also highlighted, with Deepika Padukone reflecting on personal and collective success, “Over the last decade, I’ve learned that success and victory aren’t the same, success is deeply personal, while victory is collective. I’ve faced doubt, criticism, and misunderstanding, but I never stopped working toward creating awareness and change. Today, to see conversations about mental health reach the mainstream. To know that it’s helping people in real ways, that’s the validation that matters most. For me, the next phase is about giving back, creating space for others, and building something that lasts beyond myself.”

The summit concluded with a keynote by Ryan McInerney, CEO of Visa Inc., discussing global consumption trends and digital payments.