CNBC-TV18 dominates English business news genre with 90% share in mega cities

New Delhi: CNBC-TV18 has captured close to a 90% market share in the English Business News segment in mega cities.

According to the latest BARC data, CNBC-TV18 topped the English business news segment with an impressive 89.8% market share in mega cities among the 22-40 age group. (Source: BARC India | Mkt: Mega cities | TG: 22-40 Male | All Day (0200-2600 hrs) Wk 26'25- 29’25 | 3 Channels considered | Market Share %)

In the English business news genre, CNBC-TV18 reigns supreme, commanding a market share larger than all its competitors, firmly cementing its reputation as the leader of business news. CNBC-TV18 said its supremacy is not new, and the channel has been the undisputed leader of the genre since its inception 25 years ago. “The channel has set the gold standard in business news, continuously raising the bar with each passing week, and consistently outpacing competitors in both viewership and influence.”