CNBC-TV18 corners giant share on Budget day; NDTV Profit draws blank

New Delhi: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the biggest relief for the middle class during the crucial and most anticipated 2025 Union Budget in recent history, Adani Group-owned NDTV Profit got ‘0%’ viewership in its debut budget ratings.

According to the viewership data sourced from BARC India subscribers for the core TG for the English business news genre (Age group: 22+ M, NCCS: AB, Markets: 10L+), CNBC-TV18 led the pack with 91.9% relative share during the live budget speech between 11-12.30 hours on February 1, 2025.

ET Now was distant number 2 with an 8.1% relative share.

NDTV Profit drew blank during the FM’s speech.

However, the channel fetched a relative share of 0.4% for the full day on the budget day in the same TG.

During the budget day, CNBC-TV18’s relative share was at 88.4% while ET Now fetched a relative share of 11.2%.