CNBC network announces strategic partnership with Motilal Oswal

New Delhi: The CNBC network has entered into a marketing collaboration with Motilal Oswal, launching on February 1, 2025, to introduce a new newsroom experience, elevating brand engagement and viewer interaction.

Moving beyond traditional sponsorships, CNBC-TV18 and CNBC-AWAAZ will unveil the ‘CNBC-TV18 Motilal Oswal Studio’ and ‘CNBC-AWAAZ Motilal Oswal Studio’, blending financial news, branding solutions, and AR integration.

At the core of this collaboration is a revamped newsroom experience, featuring advanced technology and graphics for enhanced storytelling, immersive studio branding during peak market hours (08:00 AM – 3:30 PM) for maximum visibility, on-air promos featuring top market anchors and digital and social media integration across CNBC Universe, extending the reach of Motilal Oswal’s brand messaging.

Smriti Mehra, Chief Executive Officer, Business News, Network18, said, "At CNBC network of channels, we continuously push the boundaries of audience engagement and brand integration. This collaboration with Motilal Oswal goes beyond conventional sponsorships, offering a holistic, high-impact marketing platform that delivers premium visibility and engagement. It reflects CNBC’s commitment to providing innovative brand solutions within an editorially rich environment, ensuring unmatched value for both viewers and partners.”

Sandeep Walunj, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Motilal Oswal, commented, “Motilal Oswal Group is happy to extend this historic association that has worked so beautifully for both the iconic brands over the years! Our core values of Solid Research and Solid Advice are emphatically taken forward by this accretive association.”