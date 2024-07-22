CNBC-AWAAZ unveils special programming for union budget 2024

Delhi: CNBC-AWAAZ has launched an extensive programming lineup for the ‘Union Budget 2024.’ Under the overarching theme ‘Budget 2024: Sapne Hoge Sach,’ the channel aims to offer live and in-depth analysis - a month-long pre-Budget analysis, Budget Day and post-budget analysis, focusing on its impact on markets, economic sectors, and individual finances.

CNBC-AWAAZ will cover every aspect of the budget announcement, its impact on market, different sectors, and on Aam Janta of India, from budget editors, market veterans, economists and technical analysts.

The ‘Budget Editors’ segment will feature Rahul Arora (CEO, Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities), Gurmeet Chadha (Managing Partner and CIO, Complete Circle) and Prakash Diwan (Investment Evangelist, prakashdiwan.in).

The ‘Budget Guru’ segment will include Nilesh Shah (MD and CEO, Kotak AMC), Nilesh Shah (MD and CEO, Envision Capital), Sunil Singhania (Founder, Abakkus Asset Manager LLP) and Sharad Kohli (Founder, KCC Group and Tax Expert).



Throughout the Budget Programming, guests like Madhu Kela (Founder, MK Ventures), Prashant Khemka (Founder, White Oak Group), Vijay Kedia (Managing Director, Kedia Securities), Navneet Munot (MD and CEO, HDFC AMC) and Raamdeo Agrawal (Chairman, MOFSL) will also share their insights.

On Budget Day, the channel will feature live coverage of the Finance Minister's speech, followed by analysis and commentary. Other segments will include ‘Tech Panchayat’, ‘Grand Jury’, ‘Top Calls’, ‘Bazaar ke Diggaj’, and ‘Aapko Kya Mila.’

Speaking on the programming lineup, Anuj Singhal, Managing Editor, CNBC-Awaaz, said, “The general expectation from this year’s budget is that it should help transform common man’s dreams into reality with impactful economic policies. Our programming will analyse the Union Budget and its effects on the economy, businesses, markets, and the public. Through our exhaustive analysis and finance experts, we aim to help decode the Budget with the most reputable voices breaking it down for our viewers.”

Smriti Mehra, CEO, English and Business News, Network18, said, “The Union Budget presents a significant opportunity for CNBC-AWAAZ to reinforce its role as the audience’s trusted guide. Our relentless pursuit of editorial excellence has solidified our leadership in the market, resonating deeply with our extensive viewer base. This strong viewership is attractive to advertisers seeking to engage with our audience. We are eager to forge deeper partnerships with our clients through our innovative brand and advertising solutions.”

Apart from the programming line-up, the channel has also launched an extensive campaign. The campaign, 'Fit Hoga Kya?', taps into the colloquial manner of saying 'Mere Budget Mein Fit Hoga Kya?' and explores the impact of the Budget on individuals. CNBC-AWAAZ has partnered with Delhi Metro, Mumbai Local trains, and Mumbai Dabbawalas. The AR filter-based campaign aims to illustrate how CNBC-AWAAZ simplifies the Budget's implications for consumers and their finances.

The live coverage will be aired on CNBC-AWAAZ on July 23, Tuesday, from 7am onwards.