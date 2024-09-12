CNBC-AWAAZ honours innovation at 14th Real Estate Awards

Delhi: CNBC-AWAAZ, in association with RR Kabel, concluded the 14th edition of its Real Estate Awards. The Chief Guest of the evening was Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

The company revealed that this year's awards garnered over 10,000 nominations from across India. Through a selection process conducted by knowledge partners Knight Frank, the projects and leaders were recognised at the grand finale in Mumbai.

In a fireside chat, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry stated, "The real estate sector is a critical pillar of our economy, driving growth, creating jobs, and transforming our cities and towns. The innovations and commitment showcased by this year's winners are a testament to the industry’s resilience and its vital role in shaping a new India. I commend the efforts of all those who have contributed to this dynamic sector and encourage them to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence."

The ceremony honoured the performers in the industry, celebrating their contributions to shaping the landscape of Indian real estate. Among the winners were ANAROCK Property Consultants by Anuj Puri, recognized as the Best Property Consultant, Lodha Palava Uno H to O by Lodha Group, awarded as the Best Residential Project (Affordable Segment), Signature Global Park II by Signature Global Homes, named the Best Residential Project (Mid Segment), L&T Realty Raintree Boulevard by L & T Realty, acclaimed as the Best Residential Project (Luxury Segment), MMRDA - Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority awarded as the Buildings World Class Urban Infra, M.R. Jaishankar - Executive Chairman Founder & Lifetime Trustee - Brigade Foundation was honoured with Life Time Achievement Award, amongst others.

Shreegopal Kabra, Managing Director of RR Kabel, remarked, “Over the years, the CNBC-AWAAZ Real Estate Awards have evolved into a hallmark of excellence in the industry, celebrating the relentless dedication and outstanding achievements of builders who have reshaped the Indian real estate landscape. What began as a vision to recognize the unsung heroes of the sector has grown into a prestigious accolade, motivating professionals to break boundaries and set new standards. The journey from regional acknowledgment to a nationwide celebration of excellence has been truly extraordinary. RR Kabel is honored to be associated with these awards and also proud to support an event that not only honors today’s leaders but also inspires tomorrow’s changemakers.”

Anuj Singhal, Managing Editor of CNBC-AWAAZ and CNBC-BAJAR, stated, "For over 14 years, the CNBC-AWAAZ Real Estate Awards have set the industry standard for excellence. This year’s awardees like their predecessors have not only maintained this legacy but also elevated it, introducing new benchmarks of innovation and quality in their projects. This recognition highlights the profound impact these projects and their leaders have made on the sector. As a leading media brand deeply rooted in the real estate community, we are dedicated to celebrating the pioneers who are shaping the future of real estate in India.”

The event was presented by RR Kabel, with RR Parkon as an associate partner and Knight Frank India as the knowledge partner.