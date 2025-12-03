New Delhi: CloudTV, India’s homegrown Smart TV operating system, has partnered with Swastik Stories, a cultural storytelling and entertainment FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel under Swastik Productions.

The collaboration gives CloudTV OS users access to mythological series, reimagined legends, and original cultural stories, reflecting India’s storytelling heritage.

The addition strengthens CloudTV’s FAST channel library, which now includes over 300 free channels across entertainment, news, kids, and mythology, reaching more than 12 million users across India. Swastik Stories, known for landmark shows such as Mahabharat, RadhaKrishn, and Shiv Shakti, brings cinematic narratives to the platform, offering viewers a big-screen experience rooted in India’s cultural legacy.

Abhijeet Rajpurohit, COO & Co-Founder of CloudTV, said, “CloudTV always aims to build an expansive and option-rich content library consisting of channels that truly serve the tastes of our pan-India user base. This collaboration with Swastik Stories helps us bring together the richness of our cultural heritage with the possibilities of digital innovation.

This year, we are delighted to have progressed towards this by creating a Smart TV experience that resonates with India’s evolving viewers. We look forward to continuing to expand our ecosystem of partners and remain focused on shaping the future of connected entertainment in India by making quality content accessible to every Indian household.”

Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Founder and Chief Storyteller, Swastik Stories, added, “At Swastik Stories, my focus has always been simple, tell our stories with truth, craft, and a feeling that speaks to today. This partnership with CloudTV helps us take that effort into more homes and more hearts. If India’s stories can reach the next generation in a way that feels modern and meaningful, then we’re moving in the right direction.”

CloudTV has previously partnered with Prasar Bharati’s WAVES OTT to bring public service and heritage content to Smart TVs. The company has also launched CloudTV Ads, a connected TV advertising platform featuring innovative formats such as 3D ads, to advance programmatic advertising on connected television.