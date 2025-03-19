CloudTV and MediaTek announce partnership

New Delhi: CloudTV, a smart TV OS brand, has announced its partnership with the device chipset solutions company, MediaTek.

The collaboration aims to allow original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to integrate with the CloudTV OS and MediaTek’s SoC (System-on-a-Chip) more efficiently.

In addition to this announcement, CloudTV also claimed that this integration makes it fully compliant with Android CTS.

The partnership aims to deliver the following services to Indian consumers and manufacturers:

Android CTS Compliance

Android 14 Support

Free-to-Air Channels

Pre-certified Applications

Abhijeet Rajpurohit, COO and Co-Founder, CloudTV, said, "By integrating MediaTek’s cutting-edge chipsets with CloudTV’s localised OS expertise, we are revolutionising the Indian connected TV industry. This partnership will forge the way for an end-to-end solution that makes premium television experiences more affordable and accessible than ever before. For TV brands, this marks a game-changing opportunity, enabling them to offer competitively priced smart TVs with certified OS and apps, breaking past the limitations of high-cost models. Through this partnership, we hope to drive greater innovation and accessibility that helps shape the future of smart TV adoption in India.”