Citara Plex appoints Shivani Singh as CEO

New Delhi: Citara Plex, the cinematic experience company, announced the appointment of Shivani Singh as its Chief Executive Officer.

Singh's two-and-a-half-decade-long career includes leadership roles at Discovery Networks, ESPN Star Sports, Star India, and Dish TV.

She was also the co-founder of She Founders.

"Shivani's visionary leadership and proven track record of driving growth, innovation, and operational excellence make her the ideal CEO to steer Citara Plex toward unprecedented success," said Tutu Sharma, Founder and Chairman of the advisory board. "Her expertise will be instrumental in realising our vision of bringing cinema, celebrity retail, and themed cafes to every corner of India."

Founder and Managing Director Rahul Nehra echoed this sentiment: "Shivani's experience and thought leadership will energise the ecosystem, propelling Citara Plex into national and international markets and creating a new category around Bollywood and cinema."

Singh said, "I'm thrilled to join Citara Plex's talented team in creating unforgettable experiences that engage and inspire audiences," she said. "Our focus will be on bringing Bollywood closer to our guests while positioning ourselves as industry leaders in an ever-evolving landscape."