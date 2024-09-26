Cignal TV launches Cignal Super app pilot in Philippines, powered by Tata Play Binge

Delhi: Shortly after collaborating with Akash Digital TV in Bangladesh, Tata Play Binge is aimed at expanding its global footprint by providing Platform as a service (PaaS) to Cignal TV, Philippines’s Pay-TV provider, to launch its OTT aggregation platform, Cignal Super.

Tata Play’s Managing Director and CEO, Harit Nagpal and President and CEO of Cignal TV, Jane Jimenez-Basas introduced the Cignal Super app at APOS ’24.

Built with Tata Play Binge’s Cloud technology, the Cignal Super app is currently in its test phase by pilot users and will be launched commercially in the coming months. Cignal Super will commence with the following partners, VIU, Lionsgate Play, Curiosity Stream, Fuse+, Pilipinas Live, Cignal Play and more. It will allow subscribers in the Philippines to access movies, shows and live TV channels from these different OTT services with a unified subscription, and streamlined user interface on one screen.

“We’re delighted to reach another milestone with Tata Play Binge now powering Cignal Super in the Philippines,” said Managing Director and CEO of Tata Play, Harit Nagpal. “The launch of the Akash Go app and now Cignal Super app demonstrates the universal appeal of our platform and our rapid delivery times, allowing partners to create their own branded app,” he added.

Cignal TV President and CEO, Jane Jimenez-Basas., said, “At Cignal, we’re excited to launch Cignal Super, the first of its kind in the Philippines. With content becoming increasingly fragmented, and streaming subscription prices increasing, we believe this service will be compelling and relevant for our customers as we simplify access to content from multiple apps into one platform - with a single subscription, unified content discovery, and one affordable price. This further establishes Cignal’s continuing commitment to aggregate the best content for our customers, and we thank Tata Play and all our partners for enabling us to bring this product to life.”