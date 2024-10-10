Chitra Tripathi quits Aaj Tak, will she join ABP News, again?

New Delhi: Aaj Tak’s senior anchor Chitra Tripathi is slated to be heading to ABP News again after her two-day stint with the channel two years ago.

Tripathi quit Aaj Tak on Thursday as the Editor, Special Projects, and was relieved from her duties on the same day, multiple sources told BestMediaInfo.com.

It may be noted that Tripathi had joined ABP News in November 2022 but returned back to Aaj Tak after two days.

During the early years of her career, she moved to Delhi and joined Sahara Samay. Her previous experiences also include India News, News 24 and ETV Network.

Tripathi began her career in 2005 at Gorakhpur Doordarshan.