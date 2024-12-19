Celebrating 20 years, MTV Roadies returns with new season on January 11

New Delhi: Celebrating 20 years of redefining youth reality entertainment, the adventure reality show MTV Roadies is back. The new season will premiere on January 11, 2025.

With the new theme, Double Cross, trust will be scarce, alliances fragile, and loyalty tested to the extreme — ushering in an era of unmatched intensity and drama.

The show will premiere every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV and JioCinema.

Rannvijay Singha is back as host, joined by a fresh lineup of gang leaders. Prince Narula celebrates his 8th year on the show, while Rhea Chakraborty returns to defend her winning streak. Neha Dhupia also makes a comeback, and Elvish Yadav joins as a new addition.

MTV Roadies Double Cross has roped in Hero Karizma as the title sponsor. The show is Co-powered by Avvatar Sports Nutrition and POCO.

JioCinema will offer exclusive narratives around Roadies.

Roadies Battleground is a digital contest to win a spot in the journey as a wildcard, joining the show mid-season to shake up the game like never before.

For the first time in the show's history, viewers will also get access to the raw and unfiltered drama of the Roadies Group Discussion (GD) Feed.

Anshul Ailawadi, Business Head – Youth, Music & English, said, “MTV Roadies has defined youth entertainment for 20 years, evolving into an unforgettable pop-culture phenomenon. The show is a cultural force that inspires action and ambition. This legacy has been brought alive with impactful partnerships that resonate with the Roadies spirit - Hero Karizma, Avvatar Sports Nutrition and POCO join us on this landmark season, reaching out to the show’s ever-growing pan-India audience.”

Vivek Mohan Sharma, Head – Branded Content and MTV Properties Revenue, said, “MTV Roadies, now in its landmark 20th season, continues to be a powerful platform for brands to connect authentically with India’s dynamic Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Our partners this year – Hero Karizma, embodying the thrill of biking adventures; Avvatar Sports Nutrition, fueling energy and endurance; and POCO, blending cutting-edge technology with entertainment – seamlessly integrate their products and values into the show’s narrative. This synergy not only drives tangible engagement with the target audience but also delivers immersive, high-impact brand experiences. Roadies remains the ultimate stage for brands to build affinity and inspire action.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer (India Business Unit), Hero MotoCorp, said, "The journey of MTV Roadies began with Karizma, the motorcycle that powered the dreams of millions of adventurers across India. Karizma not only became the first partner of this groundbreaking show but also inspired its very foundation. And together, we have a shared legacy of empowering the youth and celebrating the spirit of adventure. Returning as the Title Sponsor of MTV Roadies Season 20 with our legend- Karizma XMR, we are excited to reignite this iconic partnership that played a pivotal role in shaping India’s riding culture. Karizma XMR is more than just a motorcycle—it stands as a symbol of passion, performance, and freedom. Through this collaboration, we aim to inspire a new generation to embrace the thrill of riding and embody the unstoppable spirit of Roadies."

Akshali Shah, Executive Director, Parag Milk Foods, comments, “With our commitment to helping #ReconstructYourself through high-quality whey protein and sports nutrition supplements, Avvatar is thrilled to partner with MTV Roadies Double Cross, a show that embodies determination, grit, and the relentless spirit of today’s youth. At Avvatar, we stand for strength and endurance, values that deeply align with the challenges and journeys showcased on Roadies. Through this collaboration, we aim to inspire the next generation to push boundaries, overcome challenges, and embrace a healthier, stronger lifestyle as they #Reconstruct their limits.”

Himanshu Tandon, Country Head - POCO India, said, “Our association with MTV Roadies Double Cross reflects our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that keeps people ahead of the curve. It’s about equipping go-getters with the tools they need to stay connected, adaptable, and ready to embrace every challenge with confidence.”



Watch the promo here –

https://www.jiocinema.com/videos/mtv-roadies-double-cross-official-promo/4077379