CCI sends 100 antitrust queries to Reliance and Disney over merger

New Delhi: India's antitrust body has posed close to 100 extensive queries to Reliance Industries and Walt Disney regarding their $8.5 billion merger of Indian media assets.

According to media reports, the investigation focuses on various aspects, including sports rights, amid concerns that the deal, set to create India's largest entertainment entity with 120 TV channels and two streaming services, could stifle competition.

Reliance and Disney contend that their merger will not harm competition, highlighting the expiration of cricket rights by 2027-2028 and the presence of other platforms like YouTube competing for cricket viewership.

The Competition Commission of India then sought clarification on why YouTube, known for free, user-generated content, should be categorised alongside subscription services like Netflix and Disney+.

Reliance and Disney argue that YouTube offers licensed, paid content and reaches a wide audience. The merger's implications on sports rights, including cricket and Wimbledon, have also raised antitrust concerns.

The CCI continues to review the merger, which, if approved, would reshape India's $28 billion entertainment market alongside competitors like Zee Entertainment and Sony.