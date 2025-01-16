CBI books ex-Prasar Bharati officials, I&B dy secretary in corruption case

New Delhi: The CBI has booked a former deputy secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and six former Prasar Bharati officials in connection with a corruption case referred to by the Lokpal, officials said Wednesday.

Besides the former MoIB deputy secretary, the CBI has also listed former Prasar Bharati Additional Director General (Engineering) and an ADG (Engineering- Headquarters); two Assistant Engineers of Doordarshan Kendra-Bhubaneswar; and two Assistant Engineers of DD News-Delhi, as suspects in the FIR.

As directed by the Lokpal, the CBI has not divulged the names of the officials or the allegations against them.

The Lokpal had asked the CBI to investigate an order dated December 20, 2024, following a complaint made last year.

The officials said it has also directed the CBI to keep the identity of the complainant and respondent public servants (suspects) confidential in conformity with Lokpal rules.

The CBI has registered the FIR under 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with criminal conspiracy, and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.