Cartoon Network, Pogo and Discovery Kids unveil friendship day programming

Delhi: Warner Bros. Discovery's kids' entertainment channels—Cartoon Network, Pogo, and Discovery Kids have announced friendship day special programming.

Cartoon Network has launched the brand-new show ‘Larva’ starting July 22, to showcase the journey of two larva who find themselves in all sorts of situations, to be broadcast from Monday to Friday at 2 pm and 6:30 pm.

Pogo is set to broadcast ‘Jay Jagannath’ every weekday at 9:30 am. All news episodes of this folklore tale, will feature Jagan and his friend Balram as they deal with life troubles.

Discovery Kids is set to broadcast a marathon of 'Titoo' and 'Fukrey Boyzzz' on friendship day, starting at 9:30 am.

DC’s Teen squad – ‘Teen Titans Go!’ will be broadcast as a Friendship’s Day marathon on Sunday, August 4 from 4:40pm onwards only on Cartoon Network.