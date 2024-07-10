Cartoon Network clears air around shutdown rumours

Delhi: Cartoon Network, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, recently was rumoured to shut down.

The trend #RIPCartoonNetwork on X lit fire to the rumours of the channel's shutdown.

Cartoon Network has clarified that there is no truth to the speculation that the network or the studio is shutting down.

The channel said, "With a number of recently announced greenlights, we remain committed to continually investing in innovative content that entertains and inspires our viewers across the globe."

The rumors began after Animation Workers Ignited posted on X, hinting at the channel's end: "Cartoon Network is dead?!?! Spread the word about what’s at stake for animation!!!” The post included a video warning that "animation is under attack" and highlighted industry unemployment.