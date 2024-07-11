Cable operators take Sony channels off air in Kolkata amid UEFA Euros

Delhi: Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) and multiple system operators (MSO) along with local cable operators (LCO) are at loggerheads. Football fanatics of Kolkata were barred from watching the Spain vs France match of UEFA Euros 2024, owing to a dispute over a hike in channels’ prices leading to a blackout.

According to a statement issued by SPNI, the broadcaster had notified viewers of the service disruption due to these unresolved payments through channel scrolls, in line with TRAI regulations.

“Despite a prepaid model where LCOs have already collected and forwarded payments to MSOs such as GTPL, DEN, Hathway, and Metrocast, including for the Sony package, outstanding dues exceeding six months have necessitated the restriction of access to Sony channels, including our sports channels in certain areas. We are actively working with these partners to resolve the issue and restore service swiftly,” the statement said.

Furthermore, SPNI in its statement mentioned that it is committed to fostering long-term partnerships with MSOs and LCOs.

On the other hand, sources from the distribution industry highlighted that Sony mounted the pressure of signing a reference interconnect order (RIO) agreement which reflected higher rates of channel prices before the match was due to be televised.

A few distribution platform operators (DPO) refused to sign the agreement in order to retaliate against the hike in channel prices, as per sources who further mentioned that Sony was free-to-air (FTA) on DD Free Dish, which was unfair to the DPOs.

“Sony figured out the right time to assert pressure since they know they don’t have any substantial content after the conclusion of Euros 2024 and India vs Zimbabwe series. We would have to pay as per the revised price, despite Sony not having anything substantial in terms of content after the conclusion of these sporting events,” sources from the distribution industry, concluded.