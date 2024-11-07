Business Today to felicitate India’s most powerful women in business

New Delhi: Business Today is set to host its prestigious Most Powerful Women (MPW) in Business Awards recognising India’s exceptional women leaders and innovators who are shaping the future of business.

The 21st edition of the Most Powerful Women in Business list will be unveiled on November 8, 2024, in Mumbai. The theme, “Balance. Work. Life. Safety.” captures the essence of Corporate India’s journey towards fostering a balanced, diverse, and inclusive workforce.

Since its inception in 2003, the MPW initiative has become India’s foremost platform for honouring women leaders, said Business Today in a press statement.

“Each year, this celebrated gathering unites trailblazers from diverse industries, providing a powerful forum for influential voices to advocate for progress and inspire others. Attendees have the unique opportunity to connect with visionary leaders, gain insights into their journeys, and witness the transformative impact of women at the highest levels of business,” BT said.

This year’s lineup of speakers is led by Chief Guest Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Member of Parliament, North Mumbai Lok Sabha

Joining the stage are notable figures such as Prabha Narasimhan, MD & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India); Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder of Indian Angel Network; Pavitra Shankar, MD of Brigade Group; Prativa Mohapatra, VP & Managing Director, Adobe India; and Sindhu Gangadharan, MD & Head, Customer Innovation Services, SAP Labs India.

Adding a broader cultural perspective, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Actor; Maheep Kapoor, Entrepreneur; Bhavna Pandey, Entrepreneur; Neelam Kothari, Actor & Entrepreneur; Seema Kiran Sajdah, Entrepreneur and art connoisseur Shalini Passi will also share their experiences and insights. Shefali Goradia, Chairperson of Deloitte South Asia, Ameera Shah, Executive Chairperson, Metropolis Healthcare; Devita Saraf, Chairperson & CEO, Vu Group; Ananya Birla, Founder & Chairperson, Svatantra Microfinance; and Nirupa Shankar, Joint MD, Brigade Group will contribute their expertise on leadership and gender equity.

Business Today said that it is reaffirming its commitment to advancing a corporate ecosystem that values inclusivity and empowers women at all career stages through this event.

“By celebrating these remarkable women and fostering vital discussions on work-life balance, safety, and diversity, the Most Powerful Women in Business Awards serves as an inspiration for companies across India, urging them to implement transformative changes that empower the next generation of women leaders,” BT said.