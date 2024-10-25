Business Today announces jury line-up for BT Best Banks Awards 2023-24

New Delhi: Business Today on Friday revealed the jury for the 29th edition of the BT Best Banks Awards 2023-24 consisting of leaders from across the gamut of government and industry.

This year’s jury not only brings together some of the most experienced voices in banking and finance but also reflects the growing representation of women in leadership roles within the industry, Business Today said in a press statement..

The jury will convene on November 11 to assess India’s banking sector, large non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and fintech firms.

The evaluation will be based on insights provided by the knowledge partner KPMG for this initiative, focusing on three key parameters—growth, size, and strength—while conducting a thorough financial ratio analysis covering over 35 sub-parameters.

Jayant Sinha, Former Chair, Standing Committee on Finance and MoS Finance, will chair this year’s jury.

The jury boasts of two esteemed women leaders from the financial sector: Kalpana Morparia, Former Chairman of J.P. Morgan, South & Southeast Asia, and Alice G. Vaidyan, Former Chairman and Managing Director of General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC).

Other jury members are:

• Subhash Chandra Garg, Former Finance Secretary & Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Union Ministry of Finance

• Dinesh Kumar Khara, Former Chairman, State Bank of India

• Gunit Chadha, Founder & Managing Director, APAC Financial Services; Former CEO, Deutsche Bank, Asia-Pacific

• AP Hota, Former MD & CEO, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)

The jury will evaluate and decide on awards across multiple categories, including Bank of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Best Bank in Innovation, and Best Bank in Talent and Workforce.

The jury deliberations will culminate with a glittering ceremony to present the prestigious BT Best Banks Awards later this year.

“This highly anticipated event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to honour top performers across various categories and celebrate the excellence and achievements of India’s banking, financial services, and NBFC sectors,” BT said.