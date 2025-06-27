Boria Majumdar joins NDTV as Consulting Editor for Sports

New Delhi: Sports journalist Boria Majumdar has joined NDTV as Consulting Editor, a move aimed at strengthening the network’s sports coverage ahead of a busy global calendar for Indian athletes and teams.

Advertisment

Majumdar, a Rhodes Scholar and founder of Revsportz, has reported on Indian and global sport for over two decades. He has covered multiple World Cups and Olympics, conducted interviews with every Indian cricket captain since Sourav Ganguly, and co-authored Playing It My Way, the official autobiography of Sachin Tendulkar.

Confirming his appointment, Majumdar said the focus would be on a wider range of sports beyond cricket, including Olympic and Paralympic disciplines, and issues related to infrastructure, funding, and access. “Sport isn’t just entertainment. It reflects identity, culture, and public priorities. The aim is to bring that lens to sports coverage,” he said.

NDTV said the editorial strategy would also include consistent attention to grassroots development, gender representation in sport, and athlete-driven narratives across disciplines. The network plans to move away from event-based coverage to a more sustained and issue-driven approach.

With upcoming events such as the 2026 T20 World Cup, FIFA World Cup, and qualifiers for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, NDTV is looking to expand its sports reportage and analysis.

“Boria Majumdar is among the most experienced sports journalists in India,” said Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of NDTV. “We look forward to working with him to deepen our sports coverage.”

Majumdar also noted the need to adapt formats for current media consumption and said that greater attention must be given to areas often overlooked, such as athlete welfare, governance reforms, and media accountability in sports reporting.

NDTV’s editorial expansion in sports will include interviews, analysis, and features focused on the broader landscape of Indian and international sports.