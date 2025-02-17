"Black & White with Sudhir Chaudhary" leads TV and digital viewership in news-heavy week

New Delhi: After reclaiming the top position in the viewership chart on TV+OOH during Week 5 of 2025, more detailed data revealed how Aaj Tak’s prime-time show “Black & White with Sudhir Chaudhary” ruled the 9 pm slot across TV and digital.

The cross-platform leadership of Black & White with Sudhir Chaudhary hold significant importance in the Indian media industry at a time when advertisers are increasingly looking at content that travels across mediums and platforms.

According to the BARC data for TV, Aaj Tak led the pack during the 9-10 pm slot with a gross AMA (000s) of 9,746 from Monday to Friday in the 15+ years age group across Hindi-speaking markets.

Week 5 (February 1 to 7, 2025) was a news-heavy week that witnessed the Union Budget and Delhi elections coverage. The viewership data for the counting day will be released on Thursday.

Sr. No. Channel Gross AMA (000s) 1 Aaj Tak 9,746 2 News18 India 9,355 3 Republic Bharat 8,752 4 Times Now Navbharat 6,534 5 India TV 6,244 6 Zee News 3,718 7 TV9 Bharatvarsh 3,259 8 ABP News 3,219 9 News Nation 1,738 10 Good News Today 1,330 11 News 24 1,257 12 NDTV India 1,121

(Source: BARC | HSM | 15+ | Week 05'25 | Mon to Fri | 21:00 to 22:00 Hrs | Gross AMA'000)

"Black & White with Sudhir Chaudhary," presented in a monologue format, also demonstrated significant strength on YouTube. The show achieved an average concurrency of 136,000 viewers during Week 5, double that of its closest competitor.

YouTube LIVE concurrency (all feeds)

Sr. No. Channel Average Concurrent Users 1 Aaj Tak 130k 2 India TV 68.1k 3 Republic Bharat 46.7k 4 Times Now Navbharat 32.6k 5 ABP News 29.2k 6 News18 India 28.6k 7 Zee News 25.4k 8 TV9 Bharatvarsh 15.9k 9 News24 8.3k 10 NDTV India 2.5k

(Source: YouTube LIVE | Hindi News Channels | All Feeds | Average Concurrent Users | 03rd to 07th February 2025 | 21:00 to 21:59 Hrs)

The show's strong performance across both traditional television and digital streaming platforms highlights its broad reach and engagement with viewers.