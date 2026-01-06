Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 returns January 11, onboards eight sponsors

New Delhi: Colors Marathi and JioHotstar will kick off the new season of Bigg Boss Marathi on January 11, as the franchise returns with an expanded sponsor roster led by Danube Properties and Santoor Soap as co-powered partners.
The show will premiere with a launch on January 11 at 8 PM on Colors Marathi and JioHotstar, with episodes to air every night at 8 PM.
The format is owned and produced by Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India.
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 is being backed by a wider set of brand associations this year. In addition to co-powered sponsors Danube Properties and Santoor Soap, the show’s special partners include MYK Laticrete Tile Adhesive, Pitambari Dishwash Gel, P. N. Gadgil and Sons (Since 1832), Gemini Cooking Oil, and Cotton King, while Society Tea has joined as an associate sponsor.
The new season will run for 100 days, with the house returning in a new look and structure built around the theme, “The door will open & destiny’s game shall change!” The show will be monitored by over 100 cameras, with the season tracking evolving relationships, friendships, conflicts and competition among the contestants.
Riteish Deshmukh will return as host for the second straight season. “The Bigg Boss Marathi house brings a new twist and a new challenge every single day. I’m truly happy to be hosting the show once again. This year, no one knows which door will change whose destiny. The real fun of this show lies in revealing the hidden sides of the contestants to the audience. This season will have chaos, emotions, drama, and loads of fun. Get ready for Season 6—because this year, Bigg Boss Marathi will be bolder, more unpredictable, and authentically Marathi,” Deshmukh said.
Sumanta Bose, Head, Entertainment Business, Star Plus, Star Bharat and Star Utsav, East and West Cluster, JioStar, said the show has built a strong regional reality franchise by staying rooted in Maharashtrian culture. “With Season 6, we are raising the bar further, with a bold new theme, sharper gameplay, and a host who truly understands the pulse of the audience. Riteish Deshmukh’s return adds warmth, honesty and gravitas to the format, making the experience even more engaging. We are excited to bring audiences a grand new season that will spark conversations, emotions and togetherness across Maharashtra,” Bose said.
Deepak Dhar, Founder and Group CEO, Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India, said Season 6 builds on the momentum of the previous season and introduces a theme designed to increase unpredictability and decision-making within the game. “Season 5 was a milestone that went beyond viewership to become a powerful emotional and cultural conversation. Building on that momentum, Season 6 introduces the theme ‘दारउघडणार, नशिबाचागेमपालटणार!’, adding a compelling layer of unpredictability and high-stakes decision-making that is deeply integrated into the house, tasks, and gameplay. With continued innovation, a diverse and relatable mix of contestants, and Riteish Deshmukh’s authentic connect as host, the new season promises a more immersive and engaging experience for viewers,” Dhar said.
One of the key changes this year is the house design. Spread over 13,000 sq ft, the Season 6 house will host more than 16 personalities and has been built around multiple doors positioned as a “weapon” in the game. The show said each door could trigger a challenge, shock or moment that changes a contestant’s trajectory.
The season will follow the usual nomination and eviction format, with at least one contestant to face eviction every week based on votes by fellow contestants and the audience. The contestant who stays till the finale will be crowned the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6.
Colors Marathi said the franchise remains one of its flagship non-fiction properties, alongside formats such as Sur Nava Dhyas Nava and Dholkichya Talawar, as the channel continues to build a slate spanning fiction and non-fiction programming for Marathi audiences.