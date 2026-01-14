New Delhi: Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 has secured nine brands as sponsors for the ongoing season, reflecting the show’s reach and relevance among regional audiences on both television and digital platforms.
The season’s sponsor roster includes Danube Properties and Santoor Soap as Co-Powered Partners; MYK Laticrete Tile Adhesive, Pitambari Dishwash Gel, P. N. Gadgil & Sons, Gemini Cooking Oil, and Cotton King as Special Partners; and Society Tea and Tunwal E-Motors as Associate Sponsors.
Rizwan Sajan, Founder & Chairman, Danube Group, said, “After the overwhelming response to our association with Bigg Boss 19, we are delighted to extend our partnership to Bigg Boss Marathi. At Danube Properties, we believe in meeting our audience where they are, and this collaboration allows us to connect more deeply with regional audiences who share our values of aspiration, trust, and progress. This partnership reinforces our commitment to building meaningful relationships across cultures and communities.”
Prasanna Rai, CMO, Wipro, Santoor (Wipro Consumer Care), said, “Santoor’s growth to become the largest soap brand in India, has been driven by deep consumer connections. High-impact regional programs like Bigg Boss Marathi allow us to build these bonds authentically with culturally rooted audiences in ways that broader national properties miss.
Our integration last year delivered strong engagement and exceptional recall. We are excited to partner with Bigg Boss Marathi once again, continuing to weave Santoor’s progressive woman narrative into the show’s storytelling and further strengthening our presence in every Marathi household.”
Amarbir Palta, President, Sales & Marketing, MYK Laticrete, added, “Bigg Boss Marathi offers a deeply regional and culturally rooted audience. Our partnership with this show goes beyond visibility, it’s about connecting with culture and building trust through sustained visibility. This association reinforces one clear promise: Any tile, any surface, MYK LATICRETE delivers unmatched excellence in tile adhesives.”
Priya Prabhudesai, DGM, Pitambari Products, said, “We are proud to be associated with Bigg Boss Marathi, a platform that truly connects with millions of Indian homes. Through this association, we are launching Pitambari Dishwash Gel. With its unmatched reach and strong entertainment value, this collaboration allows us to engage with consumers in a fresh and impactful way.”
Aditya Modak, CFO & COO, P. N. Gadgil & Sons, said, “We are proud to associate with Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 for the second consecutive year. The show commands a distinct cultural stature with a loyal following, and the presence of Riteish Deshmukh as host has further elevated its appeal and scale. This partnership enables us to engage meaningfully with a new generation of discerning audiences while reinforcing our legacy of trust across Maharashtra.”
Shailesh Khurana, Senior Director, GTM Retail, Cargill Foods India, said, “Gemini has always been the first choice of Maharashtra’s kitchens. Partnering with Bigg Boss Marathi, the state’s most loved show, is a natural fit, when two No.1 brands come together, it creates a winning story for millions of households.”
Koushik Marathe, Managing Director, Cotton King, said, “Cotton King is proud to associate with Bigg Boss Marathi for the first time. The show offers a powerful platform to connect with millions of viewers and strengthen brand recall. We’re excited to drive visibility, relevance, and deeper consumer affinity through this partnership.”
Chandrashekhar Bhosle, Senior Marketing Manager, Society Tea, said, “Our association with Bigg Boss Marathi has been a strong and rewarding journey. With the show’s growing scale and engagement, we are confident Season 6 will deliver an even bigger impact for Society Tea.”
Jhumarmal Tunwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Tunwal E-Motors, added, “Tunwal E Motors Limited has always been committed to making sustainable and affordable electric mobility accessible to the masses. This association reflects our vision of driving Bharat towards a cleaner, smarter future by bringing reliable EV solutions closer to consumers across the country.”