‘Bigg Boss Jaante Hai’: COLORS reality show Bigg Boss rebrands itself for 18th edition

New Delhi: This year, Bigg Boss won’t be about ‘Bigg Boss chahte hain’, instead it is going to be ‘Bigg Boss jaante hain’ – the show is set to return with this twist for its 18th season. With the theme ‘Time Ka Tandav’, once again viewers will be entertained by their host Salman Khan, premiering on October 6, 9pm.

Alok Jain, President – General Entertainment, Viacom18, said, "At COLORS, we take pride in constantly innovating and delivering content that resonates with our audiences. Bigg Boss is a testament to this, with each season pushing the boundaries of innovation and entertainment. Our recent successful show ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' is also a reflection of this and our commitment to creating unique content. For 17 years, Bigg Boss has had a legacy of disruption, and we continue this tradition with fresh, groundbreaking concepts year after year. We're staying true to our ethos of innovation with this year’s theme - Time Ka Tandav, that also extends to our sponsors and advertisers, as cutting-edge and innovative integrations unfold across TV, digital, and social platforms."

Talking about the show, the host Salman Khan said, “When the format of Bigg Boss 18 was narrated to me, I was quite intrigued. After hosting the show for 14 years, it’s exciting to see how it is bringing a whole new twist to the format, and I’m looking forward to exploring this fresh chapter as a host. Bigg Boss has always been about pushing boundaries, and this time, with the game’s predictions in play, I’m curious to see how the contestants respond to their fates being challenged. It’s going to be an interesting journey for them—and for me, as I navigate this uncharted territory with them. This is a welcome change, and I think it’s going to take both the contestants and viewers on an unpredictable ride full of surprises. I’m ready to see how this all unfolds.”

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “The legacy of entertainment created by Bigg Boss is a matter of immense pride for all of us at Endemol Shine India. With each season, Bigg Boss has not only captured the imagination of audiences but redefined the very nature of reality television. We are thrilled about the launch of this season, which takes an unprecedented leap by turning the format on its head. For the first time ever, Bigg Boss will predict the outcome of the show, challenging contestants to defy their fate and rewrite their own destiny. With the ever-charismatic Dabangg host Salman Khan at the helm, the omnipresent master of the house peering into the future, and a dynamic lineup of contestants ready to face the unknown, the stage is set for an entertainment extravaganza like no other.”

The show is produced by Endemol Shine India and Banijay Group, and will be airing every Monday to Friday at 10 PM on COLORS. It will also enjoy streaming 24-hour live on Jio Cinema for premium subscribers.

The marketing campaign includes participation from former contestants and COLORS actors, creating buzz around the rebranded version of ‘Bigg Boss future jaante hain’. It kicks off with a mix of ex-Bigg Boss contestants and COLORS actors like Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Shilpa Shinde, Deepika Singh and Shalin Bhanot receiving cryptic notes. Fans can look forward to various digital initiatives and interactive content, including behind-the-scenes glimpses and unique viewer participation opportunities.