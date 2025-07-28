Bigg Boss 19 unveils new multi-coloured logo ahead of August premiere

New Delhi: The makers of Bigg Boss have unveiled a new logo for the upcoming nineteenth season of the reality television series, which is scheduled to begin airing on August 30. The latest version of the logo features a multi-coloured palette including shades of blue, yellow, pink, white, and purple, marking a visual departure from previous seasons.

According to reports, the rebranding is part of a broader refresh for the show, which includes a redesigned house and a new artificial intelligence-led theme. While long-time host Salman Khan will return, changes to the format are also expected, most notably, housemates are likely to have a role in deciding evictions this season.

The new logo, released alongside a promotional video, has been described as a symbolic reflection of the show's thematic shift. It is the first major change to the visual identity of the programme in several years.

The logo was also shared on social media by the channel, with the caption: "Countdown hogaya hai shuru, hoga chaos unlock soon! Stay tuned!" The post was also shared jointly by the official Instagram accounts of JioHotstar and JioHotstar Reality.

The premiere is likely to be filmed on August 27, but there is no official update on the contestants yet. Reports say the redesigned Bigg Boss house will be ready by August 20, as per the report.