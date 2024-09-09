Bharat24 hosts Swasthya Bharat Samman to create roadmap for India 2047

Delhi: The second edition of "Swasthya Bharat Samman - Roadmap of Viksit Bharat 2047" conclave, was organised by Bharat24 on September 5, 2024 at the Taj Mahal Hotel, Man Singh Road, New Delhi. This event focused on outlining the future of India’s healthcare sector and paving the way towards a healthier and more developed nation by 2047.

The conclave featured keynote address by chief guest Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers, Government of India. In his address, he emphasised on India’s transformative journey in healthcare and technology sector. The guest of honor Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals amd Fertilisers, engaged in a substantive discussion with Poornima Mishra, Senior Anchor of Bharat24.

Adding depth to the discussions were Randeep Guleria, Former Director of AIIMS; Shiv Kumar Sarin, Director of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences and President of the National Academy of Medical Sciences; and Anil Kohli, Editor-in-Chief of the Indian Journal of Dental Research.

Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, said, “Bharat24 is committed to advancing the Vision of New India by focusing on crucial healthcare issues. Conclaves like ‘Swasthya Bharat Samman 2024 – Roadmap to Viksit Bharat 2047’ exemplifies our dedication to addressing key health challenges and celebrating the contributions of leading healthcare professionals. We will continue to champion initiatives that drive progress and innovation in the healthcare sector.”

Manoj Jagyasi, Chief Business Officer, and Strategic Advisor to the Board said, “Following the remarkable success of our earlier events, the 'Swasthya Bharat Samman 2024 - Roadmap to Viksit Bharat 2047' has set a new benchmark in the media industry. With the participation of three Padma awardee doctors and the distinguished presence of Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda and Smt. Anupriya Patel, this event has truly elevated our platform. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our partners for their unwavering support and commitment to making this event a grand success.”