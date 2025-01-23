‘Beintehaan Chahatein’ premieres on Zee this January 27

New Delhi: Bodhitree Multimedia has launched a drama series, Beintehaan Chahatein, which will air on Zee TV from January 27.

This drama series delves into the complexities of relationships, ambition, and love, presenting a narrative that explores the delicate balance between personal desires and family values.

The series follows Mugdha, a woman torn between her dreams of a luxurious and wealthy life, in contrasts to the dire reality of her mundane middle-class family life with her honest husband, Siddharth, and their son, Vansh. When Siddharth’s path crosses with Devika, the emotionally fragile daughter of his super-rich boss, tension arises, leading to a complex web of desires and morally ambivalent choices. As the emotional stakes grow higher, Beintehaan Chahatein takes viewers on an intriguing journey of self-discovery, greed, consumerism, and the ultimate test of what the marital bond can serve or not. Can two women use the agency of love to decide the emotional journey of a man?

Sukesh Motwani, Co-founder, Chief Creative Officer and Director of Bodhitree Multimedia and Producer of Beintehaan Chahatein, shared, “With Beintehaan Chahatein, we are presenting a story that explores the intricate layers of love, morality and unabashed ambition, where every character is faced with difficult moral choices that could change their lives forever. The pull between dreams and reality coupled with unexpected shocking twists, makes it a deeply thought-provoking experience for the audience. I believe the series will leave viewers reflecting on their desires and also spark conversations about the price of ambition and the sacrifices we make for love.

Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV, said, “As audience preferences evolve, so must our storytelling. This mini-series format is part of our endeavour to address the increasing demand for engaging yet snackable content that spans across diverse genres, bringing stories to Indian television touching upon a spectrum of subjects not explored on Hindi general entertainment channels so far. Each of these mini-series offers a unique mix of relevance, relatability, and excitement with a promise of finite story telling."