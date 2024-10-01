Beacon of hope and change in society: Punit Goenka’s vision for 'Zee at 64'

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment MD and CEO Punit Goenka on Tuesday said he envisions the Company to be a beacon of hope and change in society 32 years later.

In a special townhall conducted on Zee’s 32nd Anniversary, Goenka said, “I see us delivering on our commitment of driving societal progress through our entertainment experiences, and I see us realizing our true Vision which should be to bring about a positive change in people’s lives through purposeful entertainment.”

Speaking about the momentous occasion, he said, “Today, we are not just celebrating our Company’s birthday, but we are also marking the foundation day of this 2 trillion rupee rapidly growing industry.”

“Together, we have shaped the landscape of entertainment in India and stayed true to our commitment of narrating compelling stories, pushing the boundaries of creativity and connecting with billions of hearts in meaningful ways,” he said.

Reinforcing the strength of Zee, he said, “The industry has transformed significantly over the last 32 years, and we have adapted to these changes time and again, growing stronger, more dynamic and forward-thinking. In fact, our ability to reinvent ourselves and stay ahead of the curve is a testament to the strength and vision of our team and defines who we are at Zee.”

In a press statement, the company said, “As the No. 1 home-grown entertainment company in the country, ZEE stands tall as the cultural ambassador of Bharat and its rich traditions through compelling stories on every screen and in every household that traverse the entire gamut of human emotions. Since its inception to its current dominance in broadcast, digital entertainment, movies and music, Zee has successfully navigated industry shifts and consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity.”

Amidst the evolving industry landscape, Zee said it remained at the forefront of extraordinary entertainment with its innate ability to navigate the shifts and adapt swiftly.

“The Company continues to take the necessary action-oriented steps across the business to enhance the performance and deliver stronger returns, in line with the strategic plan articulated by its MD & CEO centered around Frugality, Optimization and a sharp Focus on Quality Content. The structured steps implemented across the business are displaying positive results as the Company remains firmly focused towards its targeted aspirations for future growth,” it added.