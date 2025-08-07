BARC data: CNN-News18, News18 India continue to dominate news genre

New Delhi: The latest BARC ratings reaffirm News18 Network channels, CNN-News18 and News18 India, as India’s top news destinations in both English and Hindi languages.

CNN-News18 remained undisputedly on top, with significant growth in its market share among English news channels.

The channel continued its dominant run in the BARC ratings as the Number 1 English news channel in the country.

As per the latest BARC data, CNN-News18 captured a 35.7% relative share, while its competitors Times Now and NDTV 24x7 garnered relative share of 22.4% and 17.7%, respectively. With this, CNN-News18 stayed 60% ahead of Times Now and 102% ahead of NDTV. (Source: BARC India | MKT: India | TG: All India (U+R)15+ | Period: AVG Wk 30’25 |Market share%)

News18 India leads Hindi news genre

News18 India continues to rule the charts as the number one Hindi news channel. As per the latest BARC data, News18 India continues its dominance as the leader of the Hindi news genre in India. News 18 India stays ahead with significant 74,444 AMA'000s, while Aaj Tak garnered 67,957 AMA'000s, followed by TV9 Bharatvarsh with 64,693 AMA'000s. (Source: BARC |Metric: Avg. Weekly AMA'000s | TG: NCCS All 15+ | Period: Wk 27-30'25, 24 Hrs, All Days |Market:HSM)